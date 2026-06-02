'Unwarranted': India rejects EU-Pakistan reference to Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint press communique issued after the eighth round of the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, asserting that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India and warning against such comments on the issue.
The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson was responding to a joint statement issued following talks between European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.
The communique stated: “The Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Both sides expressed support to peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”
Reacting sharply, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi viewed the reference as unwarranted. “We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the Joint Press Communique on matters internal to India. The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them,” Jaiswal said.
The latest diplomatic protest comes just days after India lodged a similar objection to references made by China and Pakistan in a joint statement issued during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing. On May 26, Jaiswal had stated that India “categorically rejects unwarranted references” to Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan joint statement.
The issue surfaced during the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad on Monday. While Kallas and Dar largely focused on regional developments, including the conflict involving Iran and broader geopolitical issues, the Pakistani side also raised Jammu and Kashmir during the discussions.
India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has opposed any third-party references or interventions on the issue. New Delhi’s position remains that all outstanding matters with Pakistan must be addressed bilaterally and in accordance with existing agreements.