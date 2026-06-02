US signals end to Russian oil waivers, squeezing India’s alternative supply routes

India’s temporary window to purchase Russian seaborne crude faces imminent closure after the United States signaled its intention to end current sanction waivers. Washington clarified that these exemptions were strictly time-limited measures designed to stabilize volatile global energy supplies following the outbreak of the US-Iran war and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the Trump administration wants to plug the loophole that allowed nations like India to resume importing Russian oil during the Middle East energy crisis.
“We would like to end it as soon as we possibly can because the underlying policy of this country has been to sanction their oil. These are time-limited waivers for the purpose of opening up more global supply,” Rubio told the panel.
India has been a major beneficiary of this specific US sanctions waiver. Initially introduced in March after the escalation of the Iran conflict choked off 40% of South Asia's traditional energy shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, the waiver on seaborne Russian oil has already been extended twice. The current extension is set to expire on June 17.
During the congressional hearing, Democratic ranking member Jeanne Shaheen pressed Rubio for a firm commitment that the waiver would not be extended further. While Rubio noted that the final decision rests with the Department of the Treasury and depends on market circumstances, his remarks underscored a hardening stance.
Prior to the Middle East conflict, India had agreed to halt its purchase of Russian oil in exchange for the US removing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. However, the unexpected blockade in the Gulf forced Washington to grant temporary relief, allowing India to pivot back to Russian seaborne tankers to avoid a massive domestic fuel crisis.
Rubio defended the initial rollout of the waivers as an essential mechanism to prevent global economic panic and spiraling fuel costs. He conceded that while the US economy does not rely on these exemptions, other energy-dependent global economies, most notably India, have relied on them to survive the shockwaves of the Iran war.
"The problem we're facing, too, is there's a contagion potential... at some point you have to ensure [stability], this is not so much for us," Rubio said, acknowledging the delicate balance between penalizing Moscow and shielding key global allies from economic fallout.
With the June 17 deadline fast approaching, an end to the waiver will likely force Indian refiners to rapidly recalibrate their sourcing strategies, accelerating a US-backed shift toward alternative suppliers, most likely Venezuela.
(With inputs from PTI)