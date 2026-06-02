US signals end to Russian oil waivers, squeezing India’s alternative supply routes

India’s temporary window to purchase Russian seaborne crude faces imminent closure after the United States signaled its intention to end current sanction waivers. Washington clarified that these exemptions were strictly time-limited measures designed to stabilize volatile global energy supplies following the outbreak of the US-Iran war and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the Trump administration wants to plug the loophole that allowed nations like India to resume importing Russian oil during the Middle East energy crisis.

“We would like to end it as soon as we possibly can because the underlying policy of this country has been to sanction their oil. These are time-limited waivers for the purpose of opening up more global supply,” Rubio told the panel.