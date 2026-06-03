52 lakh women to get Rs 1K per month from July, says Bhagwant Mann ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that around 52 lakh women in the state will start receiving a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from July 1 under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. Scheduled Caste women beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

Mann said the state government has already allocated the required funds and issued beneficiary cards to nearly 35 lakh women. He assured that the scheme would continue on a long-term basis and should not be viewed as a temporary measure. “No one should mislead the women of the state that this will run for just a few months. It will be a long-term scheme aimed at the economic upliftment of women,” Mann said while addressing the media.

The CM reiterated that there is no deadline for registration under the scheme and urged women not to rush or panic. He said that if any eligible woman registers after July due to administrative delays or pending documentation, she will receive all arrears from July onwards in a single instalment.