52 lakh women to get Rs 1K per month from July, says Bhagwant Mann ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that around 52 lakh women in the state will start receiving a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from July 1 under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. Scheduled Caste women beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.
Mann said the state government has already allocated the required funds and issued beneficiary cards to nearly 35 lakh women. He assured that the scheme would continue on a long-term basis and should not be viewed as a temporary measure. “No one should mislead the women of the state that this will run for just a few months. It will be a long-term scheme aimed at the economic upliftment of women,” Mann said while addressing the media.
The CM reiterated that there is no deadline for registration under the scheme and urged women not to rush or panic. He said that if any eligible woman registers after July due to administrative delays or pending documentation, she will receive all arrears from July onwards in a single instalment.
Mann said the financial assistance would help women meet basic expenses related to education, books and other personal needs, reducing their dependence on others.
On the sidelines of the briefing, the CM also unveiled a major overhaul of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) framework. The revamped policy increases crop-wise credit limits in line with actual cultivation costs, lowers interest burdens, expands loan eligibility to high-value crops and allied sectors, and introduces dedicated financial support for stubble management.
The reforms will also enable farmers to access credit through digital platforms such as ATMs and UPI. Describing the initiative as a step towards making agriculture more profitable and sustainable, Mann said the new framework would put more money directly into farmers’ hands, encourage crop diversification.