Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘No-Fly zones’; helicopter service for pilgrims suspended

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive year after the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities have declared all routes to the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas as “No-Fly zones” and suspended helicopter service for the pilgrims during the 57-day annual yatra beginning on July 3.
The government vide Order No. 321–HOME of 2026 dated June 1, 2026 has declared all routes of Amarnath Yatra, including both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal axes as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1, 2026 till completion of the yatra.
Accordingly, helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available during the yatra this year.
The authorities have advised pilgrims planning to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to take note of the suspension of helicopter service during the yatra.
“Pilgrims can reach the Amarnath cave shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies/ palkis throughout the Yatra,” said an official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which looks after the affairs of the Amarnath yatra.
According to officials, the helicopter service has been suspended during the yatra due to security reasons.
They said by declaring entire yatra routes as “No Fly Zone”, the security agencies intend to prevent any unauthorised flying activities, including drones, during the yatra.
“The security agencies will put in place comprehensive aerial surveillance for round-the-clock monitoring of the twin pilgrimage routes during the yatra to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra,” officials said.
It will be for the second consecutive year that helicopter service will not be available to the yatris during the pilgrimage.
After the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, authorities had last year declared twin yatra routes as “No Fly zone” and suspended helicopter service due to security concerns.
According to officials, 8% pilgrims used to travel by helicopter to perform the Amarnath yatra.
The annual yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine would commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. About 4.14 lakh yatris performed the Amarnath yatra last year.