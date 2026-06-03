Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘No-Fly zones’; helicopter service for pilgrims suspended

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive year after the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities have declared all routes to the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas as “No-Fly zones” and suspended helicopter service for the pilgrims during the 57-day annual yatra beginning on July 3.

The government vide Order No. 321–HOME of 2026 dated June 1, 2026 has declared all routes of Amarnath Yatra, including both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal axes as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1, 2026 till completion of the yatra.

Accordingly, helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available during the yatra this year.

The authorities have advised pilgrims planning to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to take note of the suspension of helicopter service during the yatra.

“Pilgrims can reach the Amarnath cave shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies/ palkis throughout the Yatra,” said an official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which looks after the affairs of the Amarnath yatra.

According to officials, the helicopter service has been suspended during the yatra due to security reasons.