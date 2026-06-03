Arunachal Christian Forum gives 15-day ultimatum to govt to halt framing of rules for Freedom of Religion Act

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the state’s largest Christian organisation, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the state’s BJP-led government, demanding the immediate suspension of the ongoing process of framing and notifying rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA).
APFRA was introduced in 1978 but never implemented. In September 2024, the Gauhati High Court had directed the Arunachal government to frame and notify the rules.
In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ACF said the Christian community of the state was deeply concerned over the implementation of the Act through the framing of rules, as it might have far-reaching consequences, affecting constitutional rights, religious freedom, social harmony, and peaceful co-existence of people.
“The present action of the high-powered committee on APFRA, 1978, undertaken without adequate public consultation, has generated widespread apprehension and resentment among large sections of the population,” the ACF said.
It lamented that the state government appeared determined to move ahead on the matter despite appeals made by various organisations, including religious bodies and citizens.
“Such action without broad consensus and meaningful consultation with all stakeholders is likely to create avoidable tension and unrest within the state,” the ACF cautioned, demanding that the entire process be immediately suspended.
“The government should publicly declare its decision to halt the process and initiate comprehensive consultations on repealing APFRA with all affected stakeholders,” the memorandum read.
The Act was introduced to safeguard the traditional religious practices of indigenous communities from external influence or coercion. Earlier, the state government stated that APFRA would be implemented in deference to the court’s directive, with Khandu clarifying that the draft rules were not against any religion.
His government has been under pressure from non-Christian groups, which are demanding the Act’s early implementation. Indigenous faith believers, Christians and Buddhists are Arunachal’s three major communities.
According to available data, the state’s Christian population increased from less than 1% in 1971 to more than 30% in 2011. The population of those following indigenous faiths and other religions, and Buddhists, declined from more than 63% and 13% to 26% and 12%, respectively, during the same period. The number of Hindus increased from 22% in 1971 to 29.03% in 2011.