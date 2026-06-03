Arunachal Christian Forum gives 15-day ultimatum to govt to halt framing of rules for Freedom of Religion Act

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the state’s largest Christian organisation, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the state’s BJP-led government, demanding the immediate suspension of the ongoing process of framing and notifying rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA).

APFRA was introduced in 1978 but never implemented. In September 2024, the Gauhati High Court had directed the Arunachal government to frame and notify the rules.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ACF said the Christian community of the state was deeply concerned over the implementation of the Act through the framing of rules, as it might have far-reaching consequences, affecting constitutional rights, religious freedom, social harmony, and peaceful co-existence of people.

“The present action of the high-powered committee on APFRA, 1978, undertaken without adequate public consultation, has generated widespread apprehension and resentment among large sections of the population,” the ACF said.

It lamented that the state government appeared determined to move ahead on the matter despite appeals made by various organisations, including religious bodies and citizens.