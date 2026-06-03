BJP distances itself from claims of toppling NC government ahead of CM Omar Abdullah’s meeting with MLAs

SRINAGAR: As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would chair a meeting of ruling National Conference MLAs and independents supporting his government at his Srinagar residence today, the BJP distanced itself from destabilising the NC government saying that it is not interested in toppling the government or forming the government of its own.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma told reporters that his party has no interest in destabilising or replacing the ruling dispensation.

"I can say with responsibility that neither BJP is interested in toppling the government nor forming the government," Sharma said.

The Omar government, he said, will fall on its own for which “we won't be responsible."

The LoP, however, described Omar’s government as the worst in J&K, alleging that it had severed ties with ordinary citizens.

“People are facing power and water crises. Roads are in bad shape, hospitals and schools don't have staff but the government is not bothered," he said, adding they are busy saving their government to enjoy their perks and privileges.

Sharma said the government is fulfilling Modi's agenda and cited implementation of central laws post-Article 370 abrogation.

“We wanted everybody to take oath under the Indian constitution here and it has taken place. We wanted the CM and his council of ministers to take oath under Indian constitution and it has taken place. Modi’s agenda has been implemented here. Why is the need for us to form the government,” he said.

Shama termed the meeting of NC and independent MLAs supporting the government called by CM Omar Abdullah as a last attempt to save the sinking ship.

“Every month Omar takes a floor test to ensure whether NC MLAs and those supporting his government are with him. He fears that his MLAs may leave him after 15 days. This floor test is a last attempt to save the sinking ship," Sharma said.

Omar will be chairing the meeting with NC legislators and four independent MLAs backing the government at his Gupkar residence today to deliberate on matters of "collective importance" and "public welfare."