BJP-RSS seeks to deprive tribals of their rights over water, forests and land: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the gathering at the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026 at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP-RSS have a mindset against tribals.

He also alleged that the BJP-RSS are attempting to deprive the tribals of their rights to jal, jangal aur zameen (water, forests, and land).

He made the remarks in a social media post after attending the event organised by the Adivasi Congress. He also discussed issues concerning tribals.

The leader of opposition was also presented with traditional Adivasi headgear by Adivasi Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Adivasis are the original custodians of India - the very people in whom India's historical consciousness and wisdom are embodied. This is the truth."

"The anti-Adivasi mindset of the BJP and RSS seeks to deprive you of your rights to Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen (water, forests, and land)' by labeling you 'Vanvasi'," he said.

"The Congress party and I respect your rights, and we are prepared to take every step and fight every battle to protect them," he asserted.