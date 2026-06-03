CBSE clarifies students can use any bank account for re-evaluation fee payments

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that students applying for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets are not required to hold accounts with State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Indian Bank to complete the payment process.

The clarification came amid reports and concerns raised by students that the board's Verification and Re-evaluation portal was restricting payments to customers of these four banks.

In a statement posted on X, CBSE said the portal provides payment gateways operated by SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank, but candidates can make payments through multiple online modes regardless of where they hold their bank account.

"Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment. Candidates may use the available online payment options — UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card — through the designated gateways," the board said.

CBSE also noted that the system was functioning smoothly, adding that nearly 40,000 students had successfully completed the application process by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"As of 9:30 a.m. today, nearly 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues. Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board said.