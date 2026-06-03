CCEA clears four national highway projects worth Rs 24,200 crore across four states

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four major national highway projects worth more than Rs 24,200 crore across Odisha, Telangana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to improve connectivity, ease congestion, reduce travel time and strengthen logistics infrastructure.

Briefing the media after the CCEA meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and are expected to boost economic activity, improve freight movement and enhance regional connectivity across key growth corridors.

Among the largest projects approved is the construction of a new coastal highway between Rameshwar and Paradip in Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore.

The 160.18-km corridor, to be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), will pass through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts.

“The project includes a four-lane stretch from Rameshwar to Konark and a two-lane carriageway with paved shoulders from Konark to Paradip,” the Minister said, adding that the highway will ease traffic pressure on existing routes, improve regional mobility and provide connectivity to nine economic nodes and five logistics nodes identified under the PM GatiShakti framework.

Travel time between Rameshwar and Paradip is expected to be reduced by nearly two-and-a-half hours, he noted while speaking in Odia.

In Telangana, the CCEA approved the four-laning of the Armoor–Jagtial–Mancherial section of NH-63 and the Jagtial–Karimnagar section of NH-563 at a total cost of Rs 7,597.16 crore.

The 190.76-km project will be implemented through a mix of HAM and Build Operate Transfer (Toll) models, the Minister said.