Citizens will turn suspicious if law enforcers turn into 'extortionists', says SC

The SC bench, including justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to three polic officers who are accused of alleged extortion. It set aside the order passed by the Bombay High Court terming it 'cryptic'.

The SC also remarked that when the law enforcers become extortionists the citizens will turn suspicious and develop dilemma over the system.

"To confront, is to invite instant retaliation and the option is only to succumb meekly to the uniformed authority, even when there is patent abuse," the bench said.

In this case, the complainant was travelling with his daughter from Mumbai in the Hapa Duronto Express. They, along with his brother-in-law who came to see him off, were detained by police personnel of the sabotage-detection detail at the railway station.

While searching the passenger's baggage, a gold bar of 14 grams and cash of Rs 31,900 were detected.

Despite giving a satisfactory explanation, one of the uniformed men took the three to a nearby room wherein they were intimidated and verbally abused, it was alleged.