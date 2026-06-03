Congress balances delicate alliance dynamics: Pays tribute to Karunanidhi days after exit from DMK front

NEW DELHI: In a significant political gesture, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a champion of social justice and equality.

The remarks come at a time when both parties are at loggerheads after the grand old party severed ties with the DMK to join the Vijay led TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

Tagging former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in his post, Kharge said, "My respectful tributes to Kalaignar on his birth anniversary. A beloved leader of Tamil Nadu, his lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, rational thought and democratic values transformed countless lives. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's immense contribution to public life, including art and literature, will forever be remembered with deep respect."

In his post on X, Gandhi said Karunanidhi was not just a chief minister, he was a writer, a poet, a thinker.

"'Kalaignar' M. Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hailing the DMK veteran who passed away in 2018.