Dalai Lama receives Grammy Award for audiobook 'Meditations' at McLeodganj

CHANDIGARH: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate the 14th Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award today at his residence in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh which he won for or his spoken-word album album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'.

The album features the 91-year-old Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace and inner well-being, interwoven with original music by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Produced by multi-Grammy winner Kabir Sehgal, the project included international collaborations with artists such as Andra Day, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, Ted Nash, Debi Nova and Rufus Wainwright.

The award marks a significant cultural moment, underscoring the enduring global resonance of the Dalai Lama’s message at a time of deepening global conflict and uncertainty.

The award was presented by renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who was accompanied by his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with music producer Kabir Sehgal, who was a collaborator on the Grammy-winning project.

Describing the project as a deeply meaningful collaboration, maestro Amjad Ali Khan said that he and his sons Aman Ali Bangash and Ayan Ali Bangash played sarod.

"This project brought together the sound of our sarods and the timeless message of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It is a privilege for us to present this Grammy Award to him. His words of compassion and peace have touched millions across the world,” he said.

While his son Ayaan Ali Bangash said that the collaboration and Grammy recognition was a blessing.

"It is such an honour to be here and we are just so blessed. We are so grateful that His Holiness blessed this project and allowed us to be a part of it. It’s all because of His Holiness’s blessings,” he said.

At this year’s Grammy Awards in February the album won in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category.

It blends the Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace, mindfulness and the oneness of humanity with Indian classical music, creating an immersive listening experience rooted in contemplation and universal values.