Dalai Lama receives Grammy Award for audiobook 'Meditations' at McLeodganj

CHANDIGARH: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate the 14th Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award today at his residence in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh which he won for or his spoken-word album album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'.
The album features the 91-year-old Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace and inner well-being, interwoven with original music by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.
Produced by multi-Grammy winner Kabir Sehgal, the project included international collaborations with artists such as Andra Day, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, Ted Nash, Debi Nova and Rufus Wainwright.
The award marks a significant cultural moment, underscoring the enduring global resonance of the Dalai Lama’s message at a time of deepening global conflict and uncertainty.
The award was presented by renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who was accompanied by his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with music producer Kabir Sehgal, who was a collaborator on the Grammy-winning project.
Describing the project as a deeply meaningful collaboration, maestro Amjad Ali Khan said that he and his sons Aman Ali Bangash and Ayan Ali Bangash played sarod.
"This project brought together the sound of our sarods and the timeless message of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It is a privilege for us to present this Grammy Award to him. His words of compassion and peace have touched millions across the world,” he said.
While his son Ayaan Ali Bangash said that the collaboration and Grammy recognition was a blessing.
"It is such an honour to be here and we are just so blessed. We are so grateful that His Holiness blessed this project and allowed us to be a part of it. It’s all because of His Holiness’s blessings,” he said.
At this year’s Grammy Awards in February the album won in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category.
It blends the Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace, mindfulness and the oneness of humanity with Indian classical music, creating an immersive listening experience rooted in contemplation and universal values.
Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf during the ceremony in February.
The album, "Meditations” combines spoken teachings by the Dalai Lama with carefully composed musical arrangements and draws upon decades of his teachings on compassion, environmental responsibility and shared humanity principles that have shaped his public life for more than seven decades.
Several compositions in the album address pressing global concerns. In “Water”, the Dalai Lama reflects on the environmental changes he has observed since his childhood in Tibet and underscores the importance of protecting the planet’s natural resources.
In “Peace”, he speaks about compassion as a fundamental human value, describing it as vital not only for personal growth but also for the well-being and future of society.
In response to the award, earlier the office of the Dalai Lama had posted a message from the Spiritual leader stating, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.’’
Dalai Lama won the award in the audiobook category, where he was nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.
Dalai Lama has received numerous honours over the decades, including the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize, the 2006 US Congressional Gold Medal, the 2012 Templeton Prize, the 2015 Liberty Medal, the 2019 Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award, and the 2025 Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability.