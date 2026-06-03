'Insult to SC’: Congress targets Arunachal CM over control of files amid CBI probe

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of “brazening it out” in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that Chief Minister Pema Khandu continues to retain control over official files that are expected to form part of a CBI investigation ordered by the Supreme Court.
On April 6, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a preliminary inquiry into allegations of preferential awarding of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to members of the Chief Minister’s family.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the BJP had abandoned all principles and norms in handling the matter and described the situation as an “insult” to the Supreme Court.
“The BJP has clearly decided to brazen it out in Arunachal Pradesh, even though the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the Chief Minister’s decisions there,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He further alleged that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, continues to exercise control over all relevant files that must be examined as part of the inquiry.
“All principles and norms have been abandoned,” the Congress general secretary in charge of communications said, adding that this was an “insult” to the Supreme Court, the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Constitution.
The Congress had earlier questioned why Khandu had not been removed from his post despite the Supreme Court directing a CBI probe into corruption allegations.
Ramesh described the situation as a “gross travesty” of the court’s order, noting that the apex court had ordered the inquiry on 6 April 2026 into allegations that contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore were awarded over a ten-year period from January 2015 to December 2025 in cases of alleged conflict of interest involving the Chief Minister’s family.
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, had observed that public authorities must not confer benefits based on the “whims of any political or administrative functionary” and said an independent investigation was necessary, particularly where allegations involve conflict of interest at the highest levels.
(With inputs from PTI)