'Insult to SC’: Congress targets Arunachal CM over control of files amid CBI probe

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of “brazening it out” in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that Chief Minister Pema Khandu continues to retain control over official files that are expected to form part of a CBI investigation ordered by the Supreme Court.

On April 6, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a preliminary inquiry into allegations of preferential awarding of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to members of the Chief Minister’s family.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the BJP had abandoned all principles and norms in handling the matter and described the situation as an “insult” to the Supreme Court.

“The BJP has clearly decided to brazen it out in Arunachal Pradesh, even though the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the Chief Minister’s decisions there,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, continues to exercise control over all relevant files that must be examined as part of the inquiry.