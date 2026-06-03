'Is the country’s gold being sold?': Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre over falling rupee

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned the Centre over reports suggesting that India may have offloaded part of its gold reserves to support foreign currency assets, as the rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar. At the time of reporting, the rupee was trading at 95.691 per US dollar, up 0.45%.

Reacting to a news report claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have sold some gold holdings to cushion foreign exchange assets amid geopolitical pressures linked to the Iran conflict, Kejriwal sought clarity from the government on the state of the economy.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister asked whether the report was true and raised concerns about the implications of such a move.