Kashmir police raid eight locations in valley in terror-related case

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the police on Wednesday conducted raids across six districts in the Valley in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

Acting on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation, officials said searches were carried out at eight locations in the early hours of Wednesday.

The raids were conducted at two locations each in Srinagar and Bandipora districts, and one location each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla.

Officials said the case, registered in 2015, pertains to Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits, their sleeper-cell networks, and activities linked to recruitment, radicalisation and facilitation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said the suspects are alleged to be in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and are suspected to be involved in dissemination of extremist propaganda and radicalisation activities.

(With inputs from PTI)