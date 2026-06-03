Kedarnath’s new mission: 'Carry Me Back' policy to keep Himalayas clean

DEHRADUN: In a pioneering move to tackle the growing waste crisis at high altitudes, the Rudraprayag district administration has launched an innovative ‘Carry Me Back’ policy at the holy shrine of Kedarnath.

This initiative, designed to ensure the sanctuary remains plastic and dry-waste-free, seeks to transform pilgrims from mere visitors into active custodians of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat under the guidance of District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, in collaboration with the Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International.

Every day, thousands of devotees trek to the shrine, located thousands of feet above sea level.

This influx inevitably leaves behind a trail of plastic bottles, food wrappers, and packaging materials. Given the treacherous, high-altitude terrain, traditional waste disposal methods have long been a significant challenge.

Under the new protocol, the Nagar Panchayat will provide pilgrims with specialized bags, each capable of holding 400 to 500 grams of waste.