Kedarnath’s new mission: 'Carry Me Back' policy to keep Himalayas clean

DEHRADUN: In a pioneering move to tackle the growing waste crisis at high altitudes, the Rudraprayag district administration has launched an innovative ‘Carry Me Back’ policy at the holy shrine of Kedarnath.
This initiative, designed to ensure the sanctuary remains plastic and dry-waste-free, seeks to transform pilgrims from mere visitors into active custodians of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
The initiative is being spearheaded by the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat under the guidance of District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, in collaboration with the Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International.
Every day, thousands of devotees trek to the shrine, located thousands of feet above sea level.
This influx inevitably leaves behind a trail of plastic bottles, food wrappers, and packaging materials. Given the treacherous, high-altitude terrain, traditional waste disposal methods have long been a significant challenge.
Under the new protocol, the Nagar Panchayat will provide pilgrims with specialized bags, each capable of holding 400 to 500 grams of waste.
Pilgrims are encouraged to collect their dry waste during their stay and carry the bags back down to Gaurikund, ensuring the pristine sanctum remains unblemished.
"The goal of 'Clean Kedarnath, Safe Himalayas, and Protected Environment' can only be achieved when every pilgrim understands their responsibility and becomes a part of this mission," said District Magistrate Vishal Mishra.
"Baba Kedar’s sacred abode is not just a center of faith; it is now set to become a national example of environmental conservation and public participation."
The operational logistics are clearly defined. The Healing Himalayas Foundation will manage the distribution of waste bags to travellers and oversee collection points in Gaurikund.
Sulabh International will handle the scientific disposal of the collected waste, ensuring it meets environmental standards, while the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat will provide oversight and coordination.
The need for such initiatives is underscored by the record-breaking footfall at the Char Dham Yatra this year.
According to data from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, over 29.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the four shrines and Hemkund Sahib as of Wednesday evening.
With approximately 46.33 lakh registrations recorded so far and the yatra continuing until November 13, the administration faces the critical task of balancing religious tourism with ecological preservation.
Officials are urging all stakeholders, including local traders and devotees, to embrace this "green pilgrimage" model, hoping it will set a sustainable precedent for other high-altitude sites across India.