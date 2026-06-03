MHA makes vigilance clearance mandatory to release pension for AGMUT cadre IAS, IPS officers

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has tightened the procedure for the release of retirement benefits to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, making prior vigilance clearance from the Ministry mandatory before any pensionary benefits are sanctioned or disbursed.

In a directive issued to all AGMUT cadre segments, the Ministry instructed authorities to ensure that no retirement benefits are processed without first obtaining vigilance clearance from the MHA, which serves as the cadre-controlling authority for AGMUT cadre officers, officials said.

The communication has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and administrative heads of all AGMUT segments, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has also been informed, as AGMUT cadre IPS officers serve within the Delhi Police, they noted.

The officials said that the move was aimed at strengthening compliance with the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958. Under the revised procedure, all AGMUT segments will be required to undertake a comprehensive verification of an officer’s vigilance status directly with the MHA before processing retirement-related benefits.

According to them, the decision follows instances where pensionary benefits were released without a complete assessment of an officer’s vigilance record. The issue was particularly evident in cases involving officers who had served across multiple AGMUT segments during their careers, they added.