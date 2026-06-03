NGT forms joint committee; seeks fact-finding report over fish deaths, contamination of Subarnrekha River

RANCHI: In a significant development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a three-member joint committee to investigate large-scale pollution and the recent incident of fish deaths reported in the Subarnrekha River near Jamshedpur.

The order was passed by a Bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member, and Expert Member Ishwar Singh on May 20.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 10, 2026. The case concerns the worsening condition of the Subarnarekha River, highlighted by an incident reported on April 1, 2026, when hundreds of dead fish were allegedly discovered floating near Babudih Lal Bhatta in Jamshedpur.

Residents in the area also complained of a strong foul odour emanating from the river, raising serious concerns over water contamination, environmental degradation, and potential risks to public health.

According to the application, the fish deaths were likely caused by severe depletion of dissolved oxygen levels resulting from the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the river.

The plea highlighted that increased Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and possible ammonia contamination may have created conditions unsuitable for aquatic life.

The applicant further alleged that despite repeated concerns and judicial interventions over the years, major urban local bodies, including Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC), Mango Municipal Corporation, Jugsalai Municipality, and Adityapur Municipal Corporation, have failed to establish adequate sewage treatment infrastructure.