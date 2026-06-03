Owaisi alleges SIR exercise could create ‘permanent class of excluded Indians’

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over the alleged large-scale deletion of voters from electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, warning that the process could create a "permanent class of excluded Indians."

In a post on X, Owaisi alleged that the Centre had already overseen the removal of nearly 6.5 crore names from electoral rolls across 13 states and Union Territories through a document-based verification exercise. He claimed the government was now seeking to institutionalise the process through a committee that would examine those exclusions and establish a long-term mechanism for identifying, detaining and deporting alleged illegal immigrants.

"The Union Government first carried out a document-driven SIR that deleted nearly 6.5 crore names from electoral rolls across 13 States and UTs. Now it wants a committee to study those very exclusions and build a permanent system for the identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP expressed concern that the exercise could have far-reaching implications for democratic participation, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

"SIR will be used to create a permanent class of excluded Indians. The right to vote is the poor's only weapon against the powerful. Without it, the government will do what it pleases with them," he said.

Owaisi also alleged that individuals removed from electoral rolls were already facing difficulties in accessing welfare benefits. However, he emphasised that exclusion from voter rolls does not automatically affect a person's citizenship status.

"Under the law, a deletion under SIR does not mean that a person is not a citizen," he said, adding that around 27 lakh cases remain under adjudication and that many affected individuals may still seek enrolment through Form 6.