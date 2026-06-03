Punjab CM Mann claims Bittu will soon lose ministerial berth, Rajya Sabha seat

CHANDIGARH: Fresh political speculation has been triggered after Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday expressed his desire to return to Punjab and work at the state level after spending nearly two decades in Parliament.

His remarks come amid reports that he could be dropped from the Union Cabinet in a major reshuffle likely to take place later this month.

Taking a jibe at Bittu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann claimed that the BJP leader would soon lose not only his ministerial berth but also his Rajya Sabha seat. The exchange assumes significance as Mann and Bittu were once considered close friends.

Speaking at the charge taking ceremony of Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new Punjab BJP president here, Bittu said he had spent 17 years in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and now felt like coming to the Vidhan Sabha to work for Punjab.

He said the saffron party had given opportunities to leaders like him, unlike his previous party, and assured Dhillon of his full support.

“We have been sitting in Delhi for a long time. I, along with senior leadership, have packed our bags and kept them in our vehicles. We want to travel through every corner of Punjab, meet the people and live among them,” he said, indicating that he has already started grassroots political outreach in the state.

While Bittu did not make any formal announcement regarding his future political plans, he clarified that any decision about his electoral future would be taken by the senior leadership of the party.

“BJP functions as a disciplined party in which all leaders work as per directions,” he added.