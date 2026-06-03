Punjab CM Mann claims Bittu will soon lose ministerial berth, Rajya Sabha seat

CHANDIGARH: Fresh political speculation has been triggered after Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday expressed his desire to return to Punjab and work at the state level after spending nearly two decades in Parliament.
His remarks come amid reports that he could be dropped from the Union Cabinet in a major reshuffle likely to take place later this month.
Taking a jibe at Bittu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann claimed that the BJP leader would soon lose not only his ministerial berth but also his Rajya Sabha seat. The exchange assumes significance as Mann and Bittu were once considered close friends.
Speaking at the charge taking ceremony of Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new Punjab BJP president here, Bittu said he had spent 17 years in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and now felt like coming to the Vidhan Sabha to work for Punjab.
He said the saffron party had given opportunities to leaders like him, unlike his previous party, and assured Dhillon of his full support.
“We have been sitting in Delhi for a long time. I, along with senior leadership, have packed our bags and kept them in our vehicles. We want to travel through every corner of Punjab, meet the people and live among them,” he said, indicating that he has already started grassroots political outreach in the state.
While Bittu did not make any formal announcement regarding his future political plans, he clarified that any decision about his electoral future would be taken by the senior leadership of the party.
“BJP functions as a disciplined party in which all leaders work as per directions,” he added.
His statement has been interpreted by many as a signal that he may be interested in contesting future Punjab Assembly elections. It has also fuelled speculation that he could be dropped from the Union government during a reshuffle reportedly expected between June 15 and 18, with indications that more than a dozen ministers, including several Ministers of State, could be dropped or reassigned as the BJP leadership prepares for political and organisational realignment ahead of crucial Assembly elections.
The remarks assume significance as the BJP continues its efforts to strengthen its presence in Punjab and prepare its strategy for upcoming electoral battles in the state.
Expressing confidence in the prospects of the saffron party, Bittu said he wanted to help establish a BJP government in Punjab and contribute to the development of the state.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said Ravneet Singh Bittu was not only losing his ministry but also his Rajya Sabha seat.
“They have asked him to prove his political mettle by contesting and winning the Vidhan Sabha election. That is why he is saying ‘bahut ho gaya Rajya Sabha aur Lok Sabha’,” he said.
Sources said that before the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2022, Mann and Bittu were close friends. Despite Mann becoming Chief Minister, they reportedly remained on good terms until recently.
Their differences surfaced during the civic body elections last month when Bittu entered Mann’s Assembly constituency of Dhuri in Sangrur district to support BJP leader Prof Onkar Singh, who was arrested by the Sangrur police for remaining in the election bound district despite not being a voter there.
Onkar had served as Officer on Special Duty to Mann after he became Chief Minister and was once considered among his closest aides. However, he was later removed from the post. He subsequently joined the BJP and has remained politically active in Dhuri.
Bittu’s support for Onkar in Mann’s home turf did not go down well with the Chief Minister, leading to bitterness between the two former friends.