Rahul Gandhi’s hill outreach signals early intensification of Uttarakhand 2027 electoral battle

DEHRADUN: The political temperature in Uttarakhand has risen sharply this week as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, Thursday, for a two-day visit, marking the early intensification of the battle for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Following a series of high-profile visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP national general secretary Nitin Nabin, the state has emerged as a key political battleground.

While the BJP has concentrated its initial campaign efforts in the plains of Dehradun and Haridwar in its bid to secure a hat-trick of victories, Gandhi is shifting focus to the hill districts, aiming to challenge the saffron party’s dominance from the grassroots level.

For the Congress party, which has been engaged in a "do or die" political struggle in the state for the past nine years, the 2027 election is not merely about electoral gains but represents an existential challenge.

Having suffered successive defeats in 2017 and 2022, the party faces a difficult reality: a third consecutive loss could push it further to the margins of Uttarakhand’s political landscape.

In view of these high stakes, the party high command moved in November 2025 to restructure its leadership, assigning key electoral responsibilities to veterans such as Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh and Harak Singh.

Gandhi’s upcoming visit is expected to consolidate these efforts, with plans to energise party cadres across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions while mounting a strong critique of the incumbent government.

A key part of the Congress strategy is outreach to the state’s significant veteran population. Through engagement with former servicemen, Gandhi aims to connect with a demographic that has traditionally been considered a strong support base for the BJP.

"There is immense enthusiasm among the public regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit," said state Congress President Ganesh Godiyal while speaking to TNIE. "People are fed up with inflation, corruption, and the crumbling law and order situation under the BJP’s rule. Government employees are protesting, and the state administration is in disarray."

Godiyal further escalated the rhetoric, stating, "The treasures of Badrinath and Kedarnath, symbols of faith for millions, are being looted. The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) is squandering devotee donations on their own political figures. Rahul Gandhi will bring these burning issues directly to the voters of the hills."

Rumours of defections from other parties to the Congress during Gandhi’s visit are also gaining traction.

Meanwhile, the BJP has pre-emptively adjusted its organisational structure. Organisation General Secretary Ajay Kumar, who has faced opposition allegations in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, has been transferred to a leadership role in Rajasthan.

While investigators have yet to find evidence linking Kumar to the "VIP" mentioned in the case, the allegations remain politically sensitive, and the BJP appears keen to neutralise any potential ammunition for the opposition ahead of a likely escalation in political activity. As Gandhi prepares to take his campaign to the hills, the response from the electorate will serve as a crucial barometer.