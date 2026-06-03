Scandinavian Airlines' debut Mumbai flight turns back midway over pending approval to enter Indian airspace

NEW DELHI: After a gap of 17 years, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) restored its flight operations to India on Tuesday (June 2) by launching a service from Copenhagen to Mumbai. However, the flight was forced to return midair after flying for about four hours when the crew was alerted that India's aviation regulator had not granted approval for the operation.

Flight SK969, an Airbus A330 aircraft, was flying over Azerbaijan when the Air Traffic Control unit in Copenhagen instructed the cockpit crew to turn back. Multiple aviation professionals confirmed the incident.

A team at Mumbai airport had been preparing for the landing of the maiden flight, with a water cannon salute kept on standby to welcome the aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It was only later that airport authorities were informed the flight would not be landing. The aircraft flew back for another four hours before landing safely in Copenhagen.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is required to provide written approval for any flight operation. However, according to aviation sources, the approval had not been granted. Despite multiple calls and messages, the DGCA did not respond. The aviation ministry also did not comment.