SIR to begin in Uttarakhand from June 8

DEHRADUN: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Uttarakhand's electoral rolls will begin on June 8, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door visits to verify voter details and update the records.

The exercise is designed to purge discrepancies and ensure that every eligible citizen is correctly registered ahead of the upcoming election cycles.

Eva Ashish Srivastava, Director of Census Operations in Uttarakhand, who is overseeing the Census 2027, said, "Our primary objective is to maintain a flawless electoral roll. We are ensuring that the process is not just administrative but participatory. By reaching every household, we aim to eliminate errors and give every eligible voter an opportunity to be included."

According to the official timeline, BLOs will distribute and collect the filled-out forms between June 8 and July 7. This phase will be followed by a critical restructuring of polling stations on July 7 to optimise voter access.