SIR to begin in Uttarakhand from June 8

DEHRADUN: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Uttarakhand's electoral rolls will begin on June 8, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door visits to verify voter details and update the records.
The exercise is designed to purge discrepancies and ensure that every eligible citizen is correctly registered ahead of the upcoming election cycles.
Eva Ashish Srivastava, Director of Census Operations in Uttarakhand, who is overseeing the Census 2027, said, "Our primary objective is to maintain a flawless electoral roll. We are ensuring that the process is not just administrative but participatory. By reaching every household, we aim to eliminate errors and give every eligible voter an opportunity to be included."
According to the official timeline, BLOs will distribute and collect the filled-out forms between June 8 and July 7. This phase will be followed by a critical restructuring of polling stations on July 7 to optimise voter access.
The process will move to the next stage on July 14, when the draft electoral roll will be published for public scrutiny. Authorities have set a month-long window, from July 14 to August 13, for citizens to file claims and objections.
The verification process will enter a stringent phase between July 10 and September 11, during which election officials will scrutinise any data discrepancies.
In cases where information remains unverified, officials will issue notices to the concerned individuals to ensure transparency and proper resolution. "The exercise will culminate on September 15 with the publication of the final electoral roll. With over 7.9 million voters slated to be part of this mapping exercise, the state administration is urging citizens to cooperate with BLOs during the home visits to ensure their names are correctly recorded in the updated registry," a senior officer associated with Census 2027 told TNIE.