Solar boom in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu polluting Delhi-NCR: Report

While solar power development has progressed at an unprecedented rate in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, waste management has not kept pace, as a significant amount of end-of-life electronic waste and other by-products are being dumped in Delhi-NCR region.

A joint report by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group and the World Resources Institute reveals that informal waste aggregators are dumping solar waste—including end-of-life solar panels, photovoltaic cells, lithium-ion batteries, and other hazardous electronic waste—in Delhi-NCR. This region is already burdened with excessive waste, contaminating groundwater, other water resources, and air quality.

In informal discussions with several waste aggregators in two sates, validated by non-profits, researchers, start-ups, and formal recyclers in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report indicated that there is no reliable quantitative data or traceability mechanism available to determine the proportion of this material that is ultimately processed through informal recycling operations in Delhi-NCR and other northern regions of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the modus operandi involves formal recyclers passing on non-profitable scraps, such as aluminum frames and photovoltaic cells, along with other hazardous materials to Delhi-NCR.

Delhi-NCR has around 5,000 e-waste processing units that employ more than 50,000 people.