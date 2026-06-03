Srinagar airport likely to suspend flights twice a week for 3 months, 15 days in October

SRINAGAR: Tourism stakeholders in Kashmir are facing fresh anxiety and apprehend significant booking cancellations as Srinagar Airport is likely to suspend flight operations every Monday and Tuesday from July to the end of September, followed by a 15-day complete closure from October 1 for planned runway maintenance works.
According to an advisory issued by Srinagar Airport, the runway will remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, as part of a scheduled maintenance programme being undertaken by the Air Force. The advisory further states that airport watch hours during this period are proposed to be restricted from 8 am to 5 pm.
Authorities have also proposed complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16 for repair work.Airport officials said the plan is currently in the planning stage and that detailed schedules will be communicated through official channels once formal approval is granted.
The announcement on suspension of flight operations has come at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a strong revival in tourism activity.
Srinagar Airport is witnessing heavy passenger traffic, reflecting the growing influx of visitors to the Valley. On June 1, the airport handled 72 flights, including 36 arrivals and 36 departures. A total of 12,406 passengers travelled in 72 flights, comprising 6,348 arrivals and 6,022 departures.
Tourism stakeholders apprehend that the proposed suspension of flights for two days every week over three months, followed by a continuous 15-day closure, would adversely affect tourist arrivals and the tourism industry.
Sajad Ahmad Kralyari, Secretary General of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said the tourism sector has made a strong recovery, tourist footfall has increased substantially, and there is 100% occupancy in Gulmarg and Srinagar.