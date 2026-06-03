Srinagar airport likely to suspend flights twice a week for 3 months, 15 days in October

SRINAGAR: Tourism stakeholders in Kashmir are facing fresh anxiety and apprehend significant booking cancellations as Srinagar Airport is likely to suspend flight operations every Monday and Tuesday from July to the end of September, followed by a 15-day complete closure from October 1 for planned runway maintenance works.

According to an advisory issued by Srinagar Airport, the runway will remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, as part of a scheduled maintenance programme being undertaken by the Air Force. The advisory further states that airport watch hours during this period are proposed to be restricted from 8 am to 5 pm.

Authorities have also proposed complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16 for repair work.Airport officials said the plan is currently in the planning stage and that detailed schedules will be communicated through official channels once formal approval is granted.

The announcement on suspension of flight operations has come at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a strong revival in tourism activity.