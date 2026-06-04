Adi Kailash yatra sees record rush; over 30,000 permits issued in just 34 days

DEHRADUN: The pilgrimage to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand’s frontier district of Pithoragarh is witnessing an unprecedented surge this year, with more than 30,000 Inner Line Permits issued within just 34 days of the yatra’s commencement.
According to official figures, 30,036 permits have been issued till Wednesday. On a single day, 1,178 permits were granted, reflecting the growing spiritual pull of the high Himalayan circuit among pilgrims, tourists and nature enthusiasts from across the country.
The yatra formally began on May 1 with the opening of the portals of the Lord Shiva temple near the sacred Parvati Kund at Jolingkong. Since then, a steady stream of devotees has been arriving in the remote border region, braving difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions to visit the revered sites.
Officials said the rush is far higher than in previous years. In 2024, a total of 29,352 Inner Line Permits were issued during the entire pilgrimage season, while the number rose to 36,526 in 2025.
This year, however, the figure has crossed 30,000 in barely over a month, indicating that the yatra may surpass all previous records if the current trend continues.
Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Bhatgai said around 28,000 pilgrims and tourists visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat between May 1 and May 31. “This marks an increase of more than 150 per cent compared to the same period last year,” he said, adding that the final number by the end of the season could be the highest ever recorded.
The region has gained wider national prominence in recent years, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in October 2023. The Prime Minister’s visit drew attention to the spiritual, cultural and strategic significance of the border belt.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s visit in June 2024, during which he performed yoga at Adi Kailash, further boosted interest in the destination.
Situated in the lap of the Himalayas, Adi Kailash is often revered as a sacred abode associated with Lord Shiva. Om Parvat, known for the naturally formed ‘Om’ symbol on its snow-clad face, holds deep religious significance for devotees.
The journey also offers visitors a rare experience of pristine landscapes, traditional Himalayan culture and borderland life. Officials said the growing pilgrimage is also bringing economic opportunities to local communities through homestays, transport, guides, porters and small businesses.
“Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra is becoming a strong medium for the overall development of Uttarakhand’s border areas,” said DM Bhatgai. “With the rising number of pilgrims, road, communication, health and other basic facilities are improving rapidly. This is bringing positive change in the lives of local residents.” He added, “Adi Kailash is fast emerging as a major centre on Uttarakhand’s religious tourism map."