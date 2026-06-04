Adi Kailash yatra sees record rush; over 30,000 permits issued in just 34 days

DEHRADUN: The pilgrimage to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand’s frontier district of Pithoragarh is witnessing an unprecedented surge this year, with more than 30,000 Inner Line Permits issued within just 34 days of the yatra’s commencement.

According to official figures, 30,036 permits have been issued till Wednesday. On a single day, 1,178 permits were granted, reflecting the growing spiritual pull of the high Himalayan circuit among pilgrims, tourists and nature enthusiasts from across the country.

The yatra formally began on May 1 with the opening of the portals of the Lord Shiva temple near the sacred Parvati Kund at Jolingkong. Since then, a steady stream of devotees has been arriving in the remote border region, braving difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions to visit the revered sites.

Officials said the rush is far higher than in previous years. In 2024, a total of 29,352 Inner Line Permits were issued during the entire pilgrimage season, while the number rose to 36,526 in 2025.

This year, however, the figure has crossed 30,000 in barely over a month, indicating that the yatra may surpass all previous records if the current trend continues.