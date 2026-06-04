Amit Shah says insurgency no longer an issue in Northeast; urges CMs to protect rights of citizens

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said insurgency was no longer an issue in the Northeast and asked chief ministers of the region to shift their focus from law and order to protecting the rights of citizens.

Addressing the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya's Shillong, Shah credited the Narendra Modi government with bringing peace to the region.

"The Modi government ended the era of violence in the Northeast and transformed the region from a hotspot of disputes to a hotspot of opportunities," he said.

Shah said the NEC was serving as an institution for strategic planning for the development of the region while fulfilling people's aspirations and promoting the region's culture.

Chief ministers of the northeastern states and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia were among those present at the meeting.

Shah, who is scheduled to review India-Bangladesh border security in Tripura on Friday, directed the states to build AI, machine learning and blockchain infrastructure for new generations.

He also instructed them to market the region's potential in agarwood, foreign trade and health tourism.