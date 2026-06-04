BJP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The BJP on Thursday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in five states.

The party has fielded national general secretary Tarun Chugh from Madhya Pradesh while senior leader Satish Poonia has been nominated from Rajasthan.

The BJP's central election committee has named Debashish Samantaray as its candidate for Rajya Sabha poll from Odisha.

Samantaray had recently joined the BJP, quitting the BJD.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha before he quit the party and resigned from the Upper House.

The names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian did not figure in the list of BJP candidates.

Both ministers' term in the Upper House ends on June 21.

While Bittu is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, Kurian represents Madhya Pradesh currently in the Upper House.

According to the list released by the party, Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya will contest as BJP candidates from Gujarat, while Rajneesh Agrawal will join the fray from Madhya Pradesh.

Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia will contest as BJP candidates from Rajasthan.

The party has fielded A Sharda Devi as its candidate from Manipur and Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The Rajya Sabha polls in 10 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur, will be held on June 18.

Bypoll to the Upper House from Odisha will also be conducted the same day.

(With inputs from PTI)