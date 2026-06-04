Chhattisgarh appoints divisional nodal officers in major CM secretariat reshuffle

RAIPUR: In a move aimed at making the administrative machinery more effective, transparent and accountable, the Chhattisgarh government has carried out a major reshuffle in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The departments handled by six senior bureaucrats have been redistributed. The state government has also appointed dedicated nodal officers for all five administrative divisions of the state for the first time.

According to an official order, Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been entrusted with key responsibilities.

He will coordinate with the President’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Supreme Court, NITI Aayog, the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and Chief Ministers of other states.

In addition, he will monitor matters relating to the Council of Ministers, All India Services officers, the public manifesto, the CM Dashboard and special projects.

At the departmental level, he will oversee major portfolios, including General Administration (GAD), Finance, Mineral Resources, Law and Legislative Affairs, and Commerce and Industry.

Mukesh Kumar Bansal, Secretary, has been tasked with reviewing the Chief Minister’s announcements and will oversee key sectors, including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Co-operatives, Energy, Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies, Excise, and Forest and Climate Change.