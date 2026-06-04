Chhattisgarh civic bypolls present mixed picture as BJP, Congress share gains across urban bodies

RAIPUR: The results for the civic body by-elections held across various urban local bodies in Chhattisgarh show a mixed political landscape filled with structural resilience and specific local dynamics.

According to data released by the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission, of the five mayoral and urban body president posts, the BJP secured victories in three seats—Bambhniandih, Shivnandanpur, and Sahaspur Lohara. The Congress claimed the remaining two presidential seats, winning in Palari and Ghumka.

The political divide was similarly reflected in the Corporation elections. Out of the 71 ward corporator seats up for grabs, the BJP captured 39 seats. The Congress party trailed closely, securing 30 seats, while independent candidates won the remaining 2 seats.

The Congress retained its core bastions in Bilaspur and Jagdalpur Municipal Corporations. The BJP scripted a turnaround by capturing the President’s seat in Surajpur Nagar Panchayat.

The by-poll results have profoundly influenced local political equations. While traditional fortresses remained unbreached in major municipal zones, smaller local councils witnessed interesting splits between ward majorities and top leadership positions.