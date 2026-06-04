CISF foils Chad national's bid to smuggle Rs 1.39 crore in foreign currency through Mumbai airport

NEW DELHI: A citizen of Chad in north-central Africa was intercepted at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport on Thursday morning while allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 1.39 crore (USD 1,45,000) on an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Addis Ababa.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Indian Customs Act, foreign nationals can carry a maximum of USD 5,000 in cash while flying out of India. Any amount exceeding this limit must be declared to Customs through a Currency Declaration Form.

A source said, “Around 4 am on June 4, during hand baggage screening at the Integrated Security Hold Area of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, foreign currency worth USD 1,45,000 was detected by the deployed screener in the baggage of a passenger. He was checked rigorously due to his suspicious behaviour.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for baggage screening at the airport.

The passenger was scheduled to travel on Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET611 from Mumbai to Addis Ababa, with an onward connection to N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, the source said.

“The matter was immediately reported to the Air Intelligence Unit of the airport customs, who reached the location promptly,” he added.

The passenger, along with the handbag, was subsequently escorted to the Customs Camp Office for further action, he added.