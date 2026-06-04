Congress names Kharge, Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan among seven Rajya Sabha candidates

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party leaders Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty and Pranav Jha, is among the Congress candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The party on Thursday announced seven candidates for the biennial elections and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha from five states.

Kharge, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been re-nominated from Karnataka. His term in the Upper House is set to end later this month.

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department, has been fielded from Karnataka. The party has also nominated Mansoor Ali Khan from the state.