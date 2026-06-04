EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy Cooper launch initiatives on critical minerals, education, maritime security

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday unveiled a series of initiatives spanning critical minerals, education and maritime security, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the conflict in West Asia.

A key outcome of Cooper's first visit to India as Foreign Secretary was the launch of the "UK–India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory (GSCO)", aimed at strengthening cooperation in critical minerals and building resilient, secure global supply chains amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

In the education sector, the Ministry of Education handed over a Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool to establish its Bengaluru campus under India's National Education Policy (NEP). The campus is expected to begin operations from the next academic year, marking another step in expanding academic collaboration between the two countries.

The visit also saw the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding between King's College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence (RMSCE).. The centre, created under the Maritime Security pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), will help Indian Ocean countries strengthen capacities to address non-traditional maritime security challenges.

Cooper, who arrived in India on Wednesday after a visit to China, held talks with Jaishankar on advancing the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap and reviewed progress across security, economic and strategic cooperation. She also met Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to formally launch the GSCO.