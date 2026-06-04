Experts address environmental challenges in India's rapid cement production

NEW DELHI: India's economic growth is increasingly driven by its construction sector, but sustainability, decarbonisation, and the indigenous development of construction materials must evolve in tandem.
This issue was highlighted by experts at the 12th edition of the World of Concrete India (WCI) 2026, held in Mumbai.
Dr L.P. Singh, Director General of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), emphasized the need for awareness regarding the projected 400% increase in cement production over the next two decades and its associated environmental concerns.
“India’s construction sector is poised for remarkable growth, with cement production expected to surge from nearly 500 million tonnes today to around 2,100 million tonnes by 2047, and even 2,800 million tonnes by 2070,” said Singh.
The NCB, operating under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, focuses on enhancing the cement, concrete, and building materials ecosystem through research, standardization, training, and industry-linked innovation.
Singh noted that the sector’s future hinges on solutions that are green, sustainable, performance-driven, and cost-competitive for real-world adoption.
India's vast and diverse geography presents unique challenges. For instance, varying climatic conditions—from excessive rainfall to arid regions—affect construction practices. In urban environments like Mumbai, the durability of road infrastructure is critical, especially given the city’s annual rainfall of 3,000 to 3,500 mm.
Dr Vishal Ramesh Thombare, Deputy Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, stated, “Mumbai’s road infrastructure must endure extreme rainfall, high-tide impacts, continuous traffic flow, and varying axle loads.”
To address these challenges, the Municipal Corporation has been converting asphalt roads to concrete since 1989, with approximately 1,400 km of the total 2,035 km network already completed.
Platforms like WCI 2026 play a crucial role in uniting the latest technologies and industry expertise needed for resilient urban infrastructure. The event, organized by Informa Markets at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from June 3 to 5, 2026, showcased the strategic importance of India's construction value chain amid ongoing infrastructure expansion and rapid urbanization.
It featured dedicated European and Chinese Pavilions, along with Start-up and Precast Pavilions, highlighting global participation and innovative approaches to construction.