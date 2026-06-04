Experts address environmental challenges in India's rapid cement production

NEW DELHI: India's economic growth is increasingly driven by its construction sector, but sustainability, decarbonisation, and the indigenous development of construction materials must evolve in tandem.

This issue was highlighted by experts at the 12th edition of the World of Concrete India (WCI) 2026, held in Mumbai.

Dr L.P. Singh, Director General of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), emphasized the need for awareness regarding the projected 400% increase in cement production over the next two decades and its associated environmental concerns.

“India’s construction sector is poised for remarkable growth, with cement production expected to surge from nearly 500 million tonnes today to around 2,100 million tonnes by 2047, and even 2,800 million tonnes by 2070,” said Singh.

The NCB, operating under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, focuses on enhancing the cement, concrete, and building materials ecosystem through research, standardization, training, and industry-linked innovation.

Singh noted that the sector’s future hinges on solutions that are green, sustainable, performance-driven, and cost-competitive for real-world adoption.

India's vast and diverse geography presents unique challenges. For instance, varying climatic conditions—from excessive rainfall to arid regions—affect construction practices. In urban environments like Mumbai, the durability of road infrastructure is critical, especially given the city’s annual rainfall of 3,000 to 3,500 mm.