Havildar killed in knife attack during anti-drugs operation in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A havildar of the Manipur Police was killed in a knife attack during an anti-drugs operation in Thoubal district on Wednesday evening.

The attack was carried out by a man who had been detained, along with another person, by the police in connection with drug trafficking.

“During the operation, one of the detainees, Md. Naobi alias Mahil (25), attacked havildar Kh. Suresh Singh of 4th India Reserve Battalion with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the spot along with the other detainee,” the police said.

Singh was evacuated to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He was attached to the Manipur Police Commando (CDO) unit in Thoubal. The CDO is an elite wing of the force.

The police arrested the alleged assailant on Thursday morning. Further search operations are underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, security forces apprehended six militants belonging to different groups in Chandel and Imphal East districts.