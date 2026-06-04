In a first, AI used to monitor meals prepared for railway passengers

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now being used to monitor meals prepared for railway passengers. More than 800 base kitchens supplying food onboard trains have been brought under round-the-clock surveillance through AI-enabled CCTV cameras, all linked to a central monitoring war room at the Delhi headquarters of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Addressing the media on Wednesday, IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director S.K. Jain said that around 2,400 AI-enabled cameras have been installed across 800 kitchens to ensure the quality of meals served onboard trains.

A dedicated war room has been established at the IRCTC headquarters, where AI-enabled cameras monitor kitchen operations and meal preparation activities round the clock. According to Jain, the system can detect even minor hygiene lapses, such as a strand of hair. The cameras can instantly identify deficiencies in food preparation and handling.