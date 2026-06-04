India, US reaffirm commitment to finalise trade pact after four-day talks

India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Chief negotiators of both countries concluded four days of talks held between June 1 and June 4.

"The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties," the commerce ministry said.

The ministry said the two sides held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues, including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

The US delegation was led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, while India's chief negotiator was Darpan Jain, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Following the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), both sides are now working to conclude the details of an interim trade pact while continuing negotiations on the broader BTA.