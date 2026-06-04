Jaipur Diary | Gehlot’s absence fuels Congress rumour mill

Jaipur’s iconic cinema hall Raj Mandir turns 50

For Jaipurites and tourists coming to visit the Pink City, a trip to Raj Mandir Cinema has never been just about watching a film; it has been about velvet curtains, glittering interiors and Bollywood magic served with pure nostalgia. As the iconic single-screen theatre celebrates its golden jubilee, the city is reliving memories that span five cinematic decades. Opened in 1976 with the Dharmendra-Hema Malini starrer ‘Charas’, Raj Mandir quickly became a national sensation with gemstone-themed seating, air-conditioning and fragrance-filled lobbies long before multiplexes arrived. To celebrate 50 years, the theatre hosted free screenings of classics.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com