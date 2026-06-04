Jaipur Diary | Gehlot’s absence fuels Congress rumour mill

The Congress Chintan Shivir in Pushkar had all the ingredients of a grand political show—strategy talks, power comeback plans and a full house of Rajasthan Congress heavyweights around Rahul Gandhi. From PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara to LoP Tikaram Jully, leaders eagerly pitched ideas for 2028. Yet, the biggest buzz wasn’t about who spoke but who disappeared. Former CM Ashok Gehlot skipped the final day after personally welcoming Rahul Gandhi at Kishangarh Airport. With Rahul holding closed-door strategy talks on Rajasthan’s future, Gehlot’s absence quickly became the camp’s hottest side discussion.
Political feud between Rathore, Beniwal in court
The political slugfest between state BJP president Madan Rathore and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal is now heading for a courtroom drama. After days of fiery speeches, protest rallies and convoy clashes, Beniwal has fired off a legal notice accusing Rathore of tarnishing his socio-political image. Sources say the RLP boss has demanded a public apology, warning of legal action if Rathod refuses to back down. The clash escalated after Beniwal publicly dubbed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma a “king of fools” and his ministers a “cabinet of fools” at Bhairana Dham. Rathod hit back sharply, calling Beniwal a “disgrace to politics”.
Jaipur’s iconic cinema hall Raj Mandir turns 50
For Jaipurites and tourists coming to visit the Pink City, a trip to Raj Mandir Cinema has never been just about watching a film; it has been about velvet curtains, glittering interiors and Bollywood magic served with pure nostalgia. As the iconic single-screen theatre celebrates its golden jubilee, the city is reliving memories that span five cinematic decades. Opened in 1976 with the Dharmendra-Hema Malini starrer ‘Charas’, Raj Mandir quickly became a national sensation with gemstone-themed seating, air-conditioning and fragrance-filled lobbies long before multiplexes arrived. To celebrate 50 years, the theatre hosted free screenings of classics.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com