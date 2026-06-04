Manipur: Kuki organisation opposes ongoing SIR, protests alleged exclusion of IDPs

GUWAHATI: Kuki organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on Thursday opposed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the violence-hit state, protesting the alleged exclusion of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the community.

KIM said the SIR exercise in Manipur was unacceptable under the prevailing circumstances and it raised serious concerns regarding fairness, inclusivity, and administrative responsibility.

The organisation said it had expected the government to first put in place adequate and practical arrangements to address the situation of around 59,000 Kuki-Zo IDPs, who continued to remain displaced and were unable to return to their homes to participate in the SIR exercise.

“Proceeding with such a critical electoral and administrative exercise without ensuring the participation of a large and vulnerable section of the population undermines the very principles of democratic representation. The exclusion, whether direct or indirect, of these IDPs from the SIR process renders the exercise incomplete and unacceptable in its present form,” KIM stated in a statement.