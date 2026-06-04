Military commanders get greater spending powers under revised defence financial framework

NEW DELHI: Seeking to give military commanders greater financial autonomy and speed up procurement decisions, the defence ministry on Thursday revised the financial powers delegated to the armed forces, increasing spending limits by 100% or more than double across a range of categories including, operational procurements, medical and works projects, indigenisation and research and development (R&D) activities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the newly updated Delegation of Financial Powers for Defence Services (DFPDS 2026), which governs revenue procurement, including medical and works projects. It is the first revision of the DFPDS since 2021.

“This would further strengthen the operational efficiency of field commanders and lead to faster conclusion of contracts and execution of projects,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government said the revised framework would facilitate procurement worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the revenue route. The amount has already been provided for in the armed forces’ revenue budget for the current financial year and does not constitute fresh allocations.

The revision comes at a time when the armed forces are seeking to shorten procurement cycles for emerging capabilities such as drones, counter-drone systems, loitering munitions and electronic warfare equipment, which often need to be acquired and fielded at a much faster pace than traditional military platforms.

Financial powers for indigenisation and R&D have also been doubled, giving the armed forces greater flexibility to support indigenous programmes and reduce dependence on overseas suppliers.

The latest revision follows a series of changes to the military’s financial delegation framework. After a comprehensive review in 2016, the financial powers of the Vice Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force were increased five-fold in 2018, with an overall ceiling of Rs 500 crore.