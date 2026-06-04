Oxford study reveals India’s cities among the most heat-exposed globally

New research from the University of Oxford has identified 14 cities in India among the world's top 50 facing significant heat risk, with Nagpur and Madurai ranking in the top 10.

Al Basrah, Iraq, is noted as the city at the highest risk globally.

India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Ghana are home to the largest number of cities with high-risk scores.

Over 95% of the most at-risk cities are located in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Indian cities included in the top 50 list are Nagpur, Madurai, Bhopal, Kanpur, Pune, Patna, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chennai.

Jaipur, known as a major tourist destination, is particularly vulnerable to heat. Other major tourist and international business hubs at risk include Cairo (Egypt), Bangkok (Thailand), and Hanoi (Vietnam).

The study analysed 205 global cities to assess where people are most at risk from rising global temperatures and related heat hazards.

Published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Societies, the research examined key indicators of risk, focusing on hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity.

In many significant cities, especially across Asia and Africa, extreme heat coincides with high vulnerability and limited coping capacity. This combination can greatly increase heat risk and, in some cases, lead to life-threatening consequences.