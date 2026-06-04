Rahul Gandhi blames ‘broken system’ after NEET aspirant’s suicide, targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged suicide of a NEET aspirant, claiming an entire generation of young people is paying the price for the deterioration of the education system over the past 12 years.

His remarks came after Akanksha Chaturvedi, a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district, allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after reportedly slipping into depression amid reports of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

"Akanksha aspired to become a doctor and serve her country and society. Akanksha's father is a farmer. To support his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took out a loan of Rs 3 lakh against his Kisan Credit Card. He even took up a job as a cook in Nagpur himself, so that his daughter could attend coaching classes there " Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X

"A father did everything humanly possible. Then, the NEET paper leaked. The examination was cancelled. Amidst that uncertainty, Akanksha left us forever," the Leader of Opposition said.