Rahul Gandhi slams Agnipath scheme, alleges recruitment model was made to benefit Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the central government on Thursday, alleging that the Agnipath military recruitment scheme has breached a "sacred, unwritten contract" between India and its soldiers.
Addressing ex-servicemen in Pauri Garhwal virtually, Gandhi promised that the Congress party would completely cancel the scheme upon coming to power. The Agnipath scheme, which was launched in 2022 to recruit youths known as Agniveers into the armed forces, directly undermines the foundational strength of the military, he alleged.
"A soldier commits his blood, life, and future to protect the Constitution and the nation's borders. In return, the government undertakes an unwritten contract to secure their future and protect their families if they lay down their lives. The BJP government broke this sacred contract through the Agniveer scheme," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader went on to allege that the recruitment scheme was introduced specifically to benefit industrialists like Gautam Adani by diverting the national defence budget away from the welfare of soldiers. He claimed that the government has systematically weakened public sector undertakings, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in order to award lucrative defence, drone, and ammunition contracts to a few billionaires. He characterized this concentration of contracts as a direct threat to national security.
During his address, Gandhi also levelled serious allegations against the Centre regarding a recent deal with the United States (US). He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compromised India's strategic and economic interests across four major fronts, without securing any concessions for the country in return.
Detailing these areas, Gandhi claimed that India's energy security has been compromised because the country's autonomy in purchasing fuel has been restricted, making oil and gas procurement from nations like Russia and Iran contingent upon US approval. He further stated that the domestic agricultural sector has been opened up to highly mechanised, large-scale American farmers, which he claimed threatens the livelihoods of small-scale Indian farmers who manage minor landholdings of three to five acres without the aid of advanced technology. Gandhi also alleged that Indian medical and commercial data has been handed over to the US, allowing it to be stored outside of India.
He alleged that the government has committed to purchasing goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore annually from the US, a move he says will decimate India's small and medium manufacturing enterprises, which are already struggling under the impacts of GST and demonetisation.
Furthermore, Gandhi alleged that US President Donald Trump exercises leverage over the prime minister, claiming that Trump has publicly stated he could end Modi's career at any time.
Expressing his deep reverence for the history of Uttarakhand, Gandhi praised the state's long-standing tradition of military service and patriotism. However, he sharply criticized the current governance model in the state, alleging that outsiders are currently running Uttarakhand via "remote control," capturing local businesses, and depriving the state of its true potential in tourism and small-scale industrial development.
Concluding his speech, the Congress leader demanded answers from the central government on the reversal of disability pension exemptions that had been securely in place since 1922, as well as the dilution of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.
Gandhi had arrived in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning for a scheduled two-day visit intended to take him across both the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to address public rallies, meet party workers, and interact directly with the families of ex-servicemen. However, he was forced to cancel his planned physical visits to Almora and Pauri Garhwal after his helicopter encountered severe weather conditions, which ultimately prompted the virtual address.
(With inputs from PTI)