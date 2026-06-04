Rahul Gandhi slams Agnipath scheme, alleges recruitment model was made to benefit Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the central government on Thursday, alleging that the Agnipath military recruitment scheme has breached a "sacred, unwritten contract" between India and its soldiers.

Addressing ex-servicemen in Pauri Garhwal virtually, Gandhi promised that the Congress party would completely cancel the scheme upon coming to power. The Agnipath scheme, which was launched in 2022 to recruit youths known as Agniveers into the armed forces, directly undermines the foundational strength of the military, he alleged.

"A soldier commits his blood, life, and future to protect the Constitution and the nation's borders. In return, the government undertakes an unwritten contract to secure their future and protect their families if they lay down their lives. The BJP government broke this sacred contract through the Agniveer scheme," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader went on to allege that the recruitment scheme was introduced specifically to benefit industrialists like Gautam Adani by diverting the national defence budget away from the welfare of soldiers. He claimed that the government has systematically weakened public sector undertakings, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in order to award lucrative defence, drone, and ammunition contracts to a few billionaires. He characterized this concentration of contracts as a direct threat to national security.