Rama’s 286-kg bow ‘Kodand’, crafted by women artisans, rests in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Reflecting a blend of deep devotion and national pride, the 286-kilogram Kodanda, the sacred and divine bow of Lord Rama, now rests in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as a profound symbol of spiritual and historical unity of Sanatan.

Made up of panchadhatu, an alloy of five metals including gold, silver, copper, zinc and iron, the bow, measuring 8 ft in length and 2.5 ft in width, worth Rs 1.25 crore, was meticulously crafted by 48 women artisans from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. They took around eight months to bring the master piece to reality.

The bow is intricately engraved with scenes depicting country’s military valour, including images from the Kargil war, symbolising nation’s pride in its armed forces.

It was transported to Ayodhya through a grand procession (Shobha Yatra) which was organised by the Sanatan Jagran Manch and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Shobha Yatra commenced from Rourkela in Odisha on January 3 this year.

It travelled across all 30 districts of Odisha, stopping at the historic Jagannath Temple in Puri on January 19.

In Puri, it was offered for darshan at the Jagannath Temple. Afterward, the bow continued its journey toward Ayodhya and arrived in the holy city on January 22.

VHP sources said thousands of people had ‘darshan’ of the ‘kodand’ on its way to Ayodhya. ’’It is not only a religious symbol but also an example of Sanatan culture, and faith,’’ said a VHP leader. Earlier, a manuscript of 233-year-old Sanskrit Valmiki Ramayana was gifted to ‘Ram Lala’ and kept at the Ram Katha Kunj at Ayodhya.