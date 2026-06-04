Record USD 2 billion drone procurement to boost defence preparedness planned

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to place military drone orders worth more than $2 billion with domestic manufacturers this year, a move that would mark the country’s largest-ever acquisition of unmanned aerial systems as it seeks to accelerate military modernisation and strengthen operational readiness.

The procurement plans are at an advanced stage, with deliveries expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

The proposed orders would represent a significant jump from recent government purchases of tactical-class drones worth about Rs 3,000 crore.

According to a Reuters report, the upcoming procurement could exceed Rs 20,000 crore and may be carried out through a fast-track acquisition process designed to meet urgent operational requirements. The push comes as militaries worldwide increasingly integrate drones into combat operations.

The extensive use of unmanned systems in conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and recent tensions involving Iran has demonstrated their effectiveness in surveillance, precision strikes and battlefield intelligence, while technological advances have made sophisticated drone platforms more accessible.