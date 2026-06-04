Rijiju calls opposition claims of minority persecution as 'propaganda'

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday rejected opposition claims that minorities are unsafe in India, calling them “propaganda”, and said people should not speak against the country or harm it.
Addressing a gathering at the Minority Affairs Ministry’s ‘Reforms Utsav’ held at Bharat Mandapam, Rijiju said citizens should not believe everything said by opposition parties and instead look at facts and the work of the Modi government.
“Sometimes people say minorities do not get justice here, there is a conspiracy against them, that they are not safe. India is a democracy where everyone has freedom of speech and when elections take place, political parties say a lot of things but not everything should be believed,” Rijiju said.
He added, “Our opponents will speak against us. When we debate in Parliament, the opposition always speaks against the government. Look at the work of the government, and see for yourself what the Modi government has done for the people. Do not believe in any propaganda,” he said.
Referring to the Parsi community, Rijiju said their population is so small that most governments would not attempt to run schemes to save them from extinction.
“Only the Modi government has done that with the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme,” he said.
He said isolated incidents between communities should not be used to launch broader attacks, adding, “Sometimes disputes take place in villages, there are some isolated incidents between communities, but to launch a full attack over them is not correct. One should not harm the country and not speak against it,” he said.
Rijiju further alleged that some groups spread propaganda against India from within and outside the country.
“Some people do propaganda. Some people do propaganda even from outside the country. They are jealous of the country's growth and are unable to digest it. They keep spreading poison to create discord and weaken India,” he said.
He said social media has made it possible for people in countries including the US, Pakistan and Japan to influence or conspire against nations.
“It is our responsibility to maintain brotherhood and spread the message of harmony,” the minister said.
He also said that India’s Muslim population is so large that if considered as a separate country, it would rank sixth in the world by population.
“There is no discrimination. If a person is an Indian, he or she will get the same rights,” Rijiju asserted.
Speaking about the ‘Reforms Utsav’, Rijiju said it is not only about reviewing achievements but also about reaffirming the commitment to building an inclusive and empowered India aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Reforms Utsav reflects the transformative journey of the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
An official statement said the event showcased reform-driven initiatives aimed at inclusive development, transparency, ease of access and technology-enabled service delivery for minority communities across the country.
The event was attended by Rijiju, Minister of State for Minorities George Kurian, Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Srivatsa Krishna, and senior officials.
Rijiju highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and empowerment of all sections of society, the statement said.
He said technology has become a key tool for improving governance, increasing transparency and ensuring efficient delivery of welfare schemes.
He added that the ministry has implemented several reforms over the past 12 years to make programmes more accessible, accountable and outcome-oriented.
He reiterated the government’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, ensuring access for every citizen to opportunities, education, skills, housing, healthcare, digital connectivity and dignified livelihoods.
The statement said beneficiary experiences shared at the event reflected the positive impact of various schemes being implemented by the ministry.
Minister of State George Kurian stressed the importance of last-mile delivery and community participation to ensure scheme benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries.
He also highlighted efforts to strengthen outreach and citizen engagement through digital platforms and grassroots networks.
Secretary Srivatsa Krishna outlined the ministry’s vision for its third term based on “Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform”.
He noted progress in digitisation, skill development, educational empowerment and transparency in service delivery, and stressed the use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to improve governance outcomes and citizen experience.
An MoU was also signed between the ministry and EkStep Foundation to collaborate on digital public infrastructure and AI-enabled initiatives for beneficiary-centric service delivery.
(With inputs from PTI)