Rijiju calls opposition claims of minority persecution as 'propaganda'

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday rejected opposition claims that minorities are unsafe in India, calling them “propaganda”, and said people should not speak against the country or harm it.

Addressing a gathering at the Minority Affairs Ministry’s ‘Reforms Utsav’ held at Bharat Mandapam, Rijiju said citizens should not believe everything said by opposition parties and instead look at facts and the work of the Modi government.

“Sometimes people say minorities do not get justice here, there is a conspiracy against them, that they are not safe. India is a democracy where everyone has freedom of speech and when elections take place, political parties say a lot of things but not everything should be believed,” Rijiju said.

He added, “Our opponents will speak against us. When we debate in Parliament, the opposition always speaks against the government. Look at the work of the government, and see for yourself what the Modi government has done for the people. Do not believe in any propaganda,” he said.

Referring to the Parsi community, Rijiju said their population is so small that most governments would not attempt to run schemes to save them from extinction.

“Only the Modi government has done that with the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme,” he said.