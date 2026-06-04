Tatkal booking goes haywire despite Railways app reforms

When TNIE tried booking a Tatkal ticket from Kollam Junction to MGR Chennai Central on train no 12624 through the RailOne app, the facility was not functional during the 11 am time slot. On the other hand, a private app showed TQWL 17 for third AC berths within three minutes of the booking period, at 11.03 am, even as the new rules suggest that private apps can only begin bookings after 11.30 am.

Several users on the social media platform X have raised allegations regarding issues with booking Tatkal tickets.

"I have been trying to book a single Tatkal ticket for the past four days. First, the mobile app kept crashing, then the website too. The system conveniently collapses during the first few crucial minutes when genuine users try to book tickets. Then, magically, after five minutes, the website and app start working perfectly normally, but by then all tickets would be sold out," lamented a user on X.

"One issue we have experienced in recent days is that if you search directly for Premium Tatkal tickets, most of the time there won't be any error, and there is a higher chance of getting a confirmed ticket. But with normal Tatkal, things are different. Many are asking whether this is being done intentionally to push passengers towards higher-cost tickets. Many also allege that normal Tatkal tickets are mainly booked by agents," alleged Ansuman Satapathy, a rail enthusiast. Premium Tatkal at times costs three times the rate of normal tickets.

Several rail users have also alleged that some railway staff at ticket counters help travel agents with bookings. A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that such allegations are often raised.

"In several cases, server glitches occur on the RailOne app while booking Tatkal tickets. The app keeps loading for nearly five minutes even after payment is completed. By then, tickets would have been sold out. Most Tatkal bookings are made during emergencies, and refunds also take time," said Vishakh Kochiyil, a travel agent from Malappuram.