Tatkal booking goes haywire despite Railways app reforms

KOLLAM: Nearly a year after the Indian Railways announced key modifications to the Tatkal booking service, passengers continue to face various issues and are unable to get confirmed tickets.
From July 2025, Tatkal tickets booked through the IRCTC website and mobile app were made available only to users authenticated with the Aadhaar number.
Tatkal tickets booked at computerised passenger reservation system (PRS) counters and through authorised agents also require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.
To prevent bulk bookings during the crucial opening period, authorised ticketing agents are not permitted to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. According to the Indian Railways, around 14 lakh passengers book train tickets through online platforms daily, and for Tatkal, around four lakh users log in between 10 am and 11 am.
"There is an issue between demand and supply, which is the reason why the ticket issue persists," a senior Railways official said.
When TNIE tried booking a Tatkal ticket from Kollam Junction to MGR Chennai Central on train no 12624 through the RailOne app, the facility was not functional during the 11 am time slot. On the other hand, a private app showed TQWL 17 for third AC berths within three minutes of the booking period, at 11.03 am, even as the new rules suggest that private apps can only begin bookings after 11.30 am.
Several users on the social media platform X have raised allegations regarding issues with booking Tatkal tickets.
"I have been trying to book a single Tatkal ticket for the past four days. First, the mobile app kept crashing, then the website too. The system conveniently collapses during the first few crucial minutes when genuine users try to book tickets. Then, magically, after five minutes, the website and app start working perfectly normally, but by then all tickets would be sold out," lamented a user on X.
"One issue we have experienced in recent days is that if you search directly for Premium Tatkal tickets, most of the time there won't be any error, and there is a higher chance of getting a confirmed ticket. But with normal Tatkal, things are different. Many are asking whether this is being done intentionally to push passengers towards higher-cost tickets. Many also allege that normal Tatkal tickets are mainly booked by agents," alleged Ansuman Satapathy, a rail enthusiast. Premium Tatkal at times costs three times the rate of normal tickets.
Several rail users have also alleged that some railway staff at ticket counters help travel agents with bookings. A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that such allegations are often raised.
"In several cases, server glitches occur on the RailOne app while booking Tatkal tickets. The app keeps loading for nearly five minutes even after payment is completed. By then, tickets would have been sold out. Most Tatkal bookings are made during emergencies, and refunds also take time," said Vishakh Kochiyil, a travel agent from Malappuram.