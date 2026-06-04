Varanasi all set to host two-day meeting of BRICS Culture Working Group

LUCKNOW: Varanasi, one of the most ancient cities on the globe and the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to witness a two-day cultural extravaganza by hosting guests from BRICS countries when the second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group will take place on Thursday and Friday.

The meeting aims to bring senior diplomats, policymakers, and cultural experts from India and abroad together on a common platform.

UP has been figuring as a major centre for global events, thanks to the efforts of the present dispensation towards preserving cultural heritage, promoting tourism, supporting local products and generating employment through all such activities.

The cultural extravaganza will provide Kashi an opportunity to showcase its rich cultural identity on an international platform.

As part of the two-day event, Kashi’s world-famous GI-tagged and ODOP (One District One Product) products will be showcased at a special exhibition, wherein six artisans will display six unique products reflecting Kashi’s centuries-old art, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Today, Kashi’s handicraft products have established a distinct identity not only across India but also in many countries around the world. The two-day event will host delegates from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).