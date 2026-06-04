Weather grounds Rahul Gandhi’s Uttarakhand tour, chopper makes emergency landing at Pantnagar

DEHRADUN: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s proposed two-day visit to Uttarakhand ran into rough weather on Thursday, forcing his helicopter to make an emergency landing at Pantnagar airport and leaving him to address a public meeting in Almora over a mobile phone.

Gandhi had taken off from New Delhi for Almora, where a public meeting was scheduled as part of his Uttarakhand tour. However, poor weather conditions in the hill district prevented the aircraft from proceeding further. The helicopter was brought back and landed at Pantnagar, officials said.

The sudden change in schedule disappointed Congress workers and supporters who had gathered in Almora to hear him. Local party leaders, however, got an opportunity to meet Gandhi at Pantnagar after the landing.

Addressing the Almora gathering over phone, Gandhi said he had been keen to meet the people in person. “Today, I wanted to be with you, sit among you, listen to you and understand your joys, difficulties, hopes and concerns. Unfortunately, due to severe weather conditions, this could not be possible,” Gandhi said.

Dressed in his trademark white shirt, the Congress leader said he had reached Pantnagar in the morning and was to fly to Almora by helicopter.

“But given the adverse weather, the pilot clearly refused to take off. We are all humble before nature, and there can be no compromise with the safety of fellow travellers,” he said.