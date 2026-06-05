1,076 Indians deported from US so far in 2026; working with Washington to curb illegal migration: MEA

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States to India so far in 2026, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday and highlighted that New Delhi and Washington are working closely to tackle illegal migration while safeguarding legal mobility channels.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 3,567 Indian nationals were deported from the US during 2025.

“A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year. During 2025, a total of 3,567 people were deported from the US,” Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The remarks come amid an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration by the US administration, which has stepped up deportation efforts as part of its broader immigration enforcement measures. Jaiswal said India and the US remain in close contact on issues relating to deportation, migration and mobility.

“Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration,” he said.

The MEA reiterated that cooperation between the two countries is aimed at addressing unlawful migration networks while facilitating legitimate travel, education, employment and people-to-people exchanges. The issue of migration and mobility has been a key component of the broader India-US bilateral agenda in recent years.